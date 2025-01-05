Houston Rockets Reportedly Uninterested in Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler
The Jimmy Butler trade drama seems to finally be coming to a close, at least within the coming weeks, as the Miami Heat are now seeking a trade for the 35-year-old star. Miami suspended Butler for seven games after hinting to the media that he wanted to be traded, after weeks of drama from Butler, his agent, and Heat President Pat Riley all giving different information to the public.
The Houston Rockets were originally a favorite to land Butler in a potential trade but then faded from rumors. The Rockets made it clear earlier in the season that they would not want to break up the core for a significant trade. However, they can swing a deal for Butler without doing so.
Houston was reportedly on the star's list of preferred destinations, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors. While Butler holds interest in the Rockets, it seems they, along with the Mavericks, don't feel the same, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.
"It is known around the NBA that Butler would prefer a trade to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, or Houston Rockets," Siegel wrote. "Aside from needing to tear apart their roster to make the money work for Butler, league sources told ClutchPoints that Dallas holds no interest in pursuing this scenario right now."
"The same can be said about the Rockets, who are prioritizing their draft capital and young assets to make a run at a potential superstar who becomes available during the offseason. With a plethora of first-round draft picks moving forward, notably ones by way of the Suns, Houston is in a perfect spot to pursue the cream of the crop, starting with Kevin Durant if there is a fallout in Phoenix given their struggles. At this time, there aren't any indications suggesting that the Rockets want to pursue Butler."
Durant has another year left on his contract after this season, but Houston has the assets to swing a trade now and then extend the 36-year-old for what would likely be his final NBA contract. Retirement is on the horizon for that generation of stars. However, they are still so effective and among the most elite stars of the league.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.