Houston Rockets: Is Alperen Sengun an Underrated Defender?
First-year All-Star Alperen Sengun has established himself as a building block and core piece for the Houston Rockets –– that's undeniable. His talented array of post moves, creative interior scoring, elite rebounding and impressive playmaking have turned the former No. 16 overall pick into a star in today's game.
What's been questioned, however, is his defensive abilities. The center position is typically the most important defender on the court, given their responsibilities of protecting the rim, and now newfound duties of switching onto guards.
Sengun's lack of verticality and shot-blocking differs from what most look for in traditional big-men defenders, tainting the view of Sengun. While those limitations certainly hinder just how good of a defender he could become, Sengun is still plenty capable of anchoring the Rockets defense to success.
In the chart above, Sengun can be seen allowing near the same field goal percentage at the rim as highly-regarded rim-protectors like Brooks Lopez, Jakob Poeltl and Nic Claxton. Each of those guys –– along with many other members of the higher portion in the chart –– are known as quality and volume shot-blockers.
Sengun, on the other hand, has yet to eclipse one block per game for an entire season. So what makes him an impactful defender?
Positioning and Mobility
To make up for his lack of verticality and above-the-rim playmaking, Sengun has grown into quite the smart defender. He's consistently planted in the right spot on defense, in position to alter opponents shots last-second and make contests on the ball –– contesting 6.5 two-point attempts per game last season.
Sengun may not be the fastest player when it comes to a full-court sprint, but he's certainly agile and can bounce between spots in a half-court setting with ease. He'll move from the nail to the dunker spot in the blink of an eye, and contest a shot with no fear –– saving his team a couple points.
He's also got the footspeed to help him survive in the pick-and-roll game, recovering to get those contests on floaters or layups from driving guards.
Physicality and Hustle
Sengun improved in using his body and physicality against drivers to alter their path without fouling at an extreme rate. Oftentimes, he'd succeed at giving a little bump to throw off angles, yet remain vertical so to stay in legal guarding position.
Sengun averaged 1.1 steals per game last season, proving active in the passing lanes by disrupting easy post-entry dishes and driving dump-offs. He also averaged 2.4 deflections per game –– the sixth most among centers, and the third most among his Rockets teammates.
The Final Word
Sengun isn't an elite defender by any means, and may not even clear-cut be the best center defender on his own team –– but he doesn't need to be. Sengun just needs to play his role and stick to what's worked so far.
Taking steps as a defender and continuing to succeed as a non-traditional paint protector is the perfect complement alongside defensive playmakers like Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. The more consistent Sengun becomes on that end, the more dangerous the Rockets become as a postseason threat.