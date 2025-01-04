Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Out With Injury; What's Next?

The Houston Rockets must adjust with Jabari Smith Jr. out.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets won't have Jabari Smith Jr. in the lineup for the next month or two after the third-year pro fractured his hand in shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.

With Smith out, the Rockets started Jeff Green in his place against the Celtics, but that isn't expected to be the norm. Amen Thompson served the final game of his suspension, and he is expected to start in Smith's place against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

But Thompson isn't the only one expected to get a promotion after this development.

The Rockets should also have more responsibility on the table for Green, Jae'Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday, Cam Whitmore and possibly even rookie Reed Sheppard.

Smith's ability to stretch the floor can't be replaced by just one player, so the Rockets will have to adjust with some new looks and lineups for the next 4-8 weeks.

Smith's absence will certainly be felt on both ends of the floor, and that could lead to the Rockets falling further in the standings.

The Rockets have been fortunate to not have to deal with any long-term injuries up until this point in the season, but this is now their first true test. We'll see if they have what it takes to pass it.

