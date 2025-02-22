Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. Picking Up Right Where He Left Off
The Houston Rockets got a much-needed win against a Western Conference foe in the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night thanks to an impactful night from forward Jabari Smith Jr., who returned from a hand injury he suffered in early January.
Smith Jr. recorded 15 points and corralled in nine boards in the win.
Houston began the season as one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, but during Smith Jr's. absence, it struggled to continue its high rate of second-chance points.
The lengthy forward showcased his importance to the team, coming in and bringing exactly what it was missing during his absence: paint protection and rebounding.
Smith Jr. made his presence felt around the rim, recording a block and forcing players into tough shots under the basket. The Rockets also got back on track in terms of creating second chance opportunities thanks to the forward's ability to corral in boards with his 6-foot-10 frame.
He also made a massive impact with the ball in his hands, shooting an efficient 5-for-9 from the field, including 4-for-6 from the three-point line.
Houston's offense was in a bit of a funk as of late due to veteran point guard Fred VanVleet going down with an injury, but thanks to Smith Jr's. return, it found itself putting up its highest point total since January 25 with a 121 points Friday night.
The Rockets have entered the latter stretch of the season where every game will be a must-win as they look to secure a top-four seed in the Western Conference, and although it is unclear whether Smith Jr. will retain his starting spot once again, it is obvious he's still going to play a big part in the game plan night in and night out.
His impact was felt immediately, and the box score reflected that against Minnesota. He played 38 minutes in his first game back despite coming off the bench. Of course some of that is because Houston is still out its starting point guard in VanVleet, but it is very likely that night's like Friday will happen again down the stretch of the season.
Expect Smith Jr. to continue to play heavy minutes and be one of the focal points in the game plan as the Rockets look to string together some wins and secure a top spot in the Western Conference.
