Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Jalen Green Close to Another Breakthrough

Jalen Green continues to grow for the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is in his fourth NBA season, and he continues to go through peaks and valleys of growth.

Through 15 games this season, he's been through a bit of a valley, but he is still averaging 19.4 points per game. It's coming on just under 40 percent from the field and just over 32 percent from distance.

The Ringer contributor Danny Chau believes Green is figuring out his game and he is bound to make a breakthrough soon.

"Part of the growing process will be stripping away the notions of his game that no longer serve him. Green finds himself tracing a lineage of volume scorers in the vein of Jamal Crawford and Zach LaVine—but he doesn’t possess the handling wizardry of Crawford or the elite deep-range consistency of LaVine. What he does have is some of the most explosive downhill driving ability in the league, best harnessed in an offense that can get him the ball against an already tilted defense. The sooner Green realizes his destiny as a play finisher rather than as an initiator, the sooner he can actualize his considerable gifts on a Rockets team full of untapped potential," Chau writes.

While Green hasn't been shooting well from the field, he continues to be a force down the lane, and if the Rockets can put him in more positions for him to be doing that, the team will be better off in the long run.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News