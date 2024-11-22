Rockets' Jalen Green Close to Another Breakthrough
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is in his fourth NBA season, and he continues to go through peaks and valleys of growth.
Through 15 games this season, he's been through a bit of a valley, but he is still averaging 19.4 points per game. It's coming on just under 40 percent from the field and just over 32 percent from distance.
The Ringer contributor Danny Chau believes Green is figuring out his game and he is bound to make a breakthrough soon.
"Part of the growing process will be stripping away the notions of his game that no longer serve him. Green finds himself tracing a lineage of volume scorers in the vein of Jamal Crawford and Zach LaVine—but he doesn’t possess the handling wizardry of Crawford or the elite deep-range consistency of LaVine. What he does have is some of the most explosive downhill driving ability in the league, best harnessed in an offense that can get him the ball against an already tilted defense. The sooner Green realizes his destiny as a play finisher rather than as an initiator, the sooner he can actualize his considerable gifts on a Rockets team full of untapped potential," Chau writes.
While Green hasn't been shooting well from the field, he continues to be a force down the lane, and if the Rockets can put him in more positions for him to be doing that, the team will be better off in the long run.
