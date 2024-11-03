Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Jalen Green Could Be Traded Even After Extension

Jalen Green could be on the Houston Rockets trade radar.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are keeping their options open as they take the next step in their evolution towards becoming a contender.

It still remains to be seen if those plans involve Jalen Green, who is off to a terrific start to the season.

Green signed a three-year, $106 million extension just before the start of the season, but The Athletic insider Sam Amick believes that the team could still look to trade him.

"The Rockets’ recent choice to add three years and a combined $106 million to Green’s contract changes nothing about their widely known aspirations to upgrade in the franchise-centerpiece department," Amick said. "As I wrote in late June, they’ve had serious interest in Phoenix’s Devin Booker, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell (who who signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Cavs in July). It takes two to tango, though, and none of those players are even remotely gettable at the moment."

The Rockets are happy with Green and his development, but they are also looking to maximize the potential of the roster, even if it means using him as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade.

Not much should happen on this front in the next few months, but the Rockets will always have this in the back of their minds.

