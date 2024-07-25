Houston Rockets' Jalen Green Entering Defining Fourth Year With Team
Jalen Green is a strong talent in Houston. But how much potential does the Rockets guard hold? Can he reach his potential while in Houston?
Coming off a season averaging 19.6 points per game, it appears the guard still holds All-Star potential. He did so on 54.1 percent true shooting efficiency, though. There remain efficiency issues that will need to be cleaned up if Green wants to take a leap as a player in Houston.
The team has plenty of youth, so one wouldn't expect any urgency for Green to find a way to score efficiently. Especially after he hit an extra gear in March last season, having a strong finish to the NBA season.
This encapsulates Green's tenure as a Rocket thus far, though -- inconsistency has been a big part of his game.
Heading into his fourth season, Green is expected to begin figuring things out. He's been looped in trade rumors for plenty of time now and that won't change unless the Rockets guard gives the team a reason to believe he should be a franchise cornerstone.
To make matters worse for Green, Houston drafted Kentucky star guard Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Throughout Summer League, he proved to have star potential -- even if that was an overreaction from Summer League.
Throughout their rebuild, the Rockets have stacked plenty of young talent on their roster, and they'll soon have to start consolidating those talents. The acquisition of Sheppard makes Green that much more expendable, mounting even more pressure for the former No. 2 talent to have a big season in Houston.
Watching the young guys battle for a long-term role with the Rockets should be entertaining while also helping them maximize their potential and talents in the short term. Houston is building off a 41-win season and the development of the young guys will play a crucial role in an improved season.
