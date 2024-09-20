Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Jalen Green Faces 'Make or Break' Season

Jalen Green is on the final year of his original Houston Rockets contract.

Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles past Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic (19) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has one year remaining on his rookie deal, making him a restricted free agent at season's end.

Green has shown flashes throughout his career, but the former No. 2 overall pick hasn't been consistent enough to guarantee that he will be a star for the Rockets someday.

"Green is supremely talented and an unbelievable athlete, even by NBA standards. Whether he can be an efficient or winning player, however, is still in question. His closing stretch last season was as good as he's looked as a pro, and offered evidence that the answer can be yes, on both fronts. The potential dilemma for the Rockets, though, is that Green's best play coincided with Alperen Sengun's absence due to a season-ending knee injury. This feels like a make-or-break season for Green's future in Houston," CBS Sports analyst Jack Maloney writes.

There is belief in Houston that Green can still grow and break out and that he is a good fit next to Sengun. That's what this season is all about for the Rockets. Green and Sengun will both be playing for their next big contract, and the Rockets want to pay both of them hypothetically.

However, Houston may have to make a decision in the other direction if Green doesn't take another step in the right direction.

JEREMY BRENER

