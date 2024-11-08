Rockets' Jalen Green 'Loves' Playing With Alperen Sengun
The Houston Rockets have envisioned a future with Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun since making the teammates on the night of the 2021 NBA Draft.
That future is moving closer to the present as both of them have played well to start the Rockets season and the team is off to a respectable 5-3 start.
Green expressed his joy playing alongside Sengun in a recent interview with The Athletic insider Kelly Iko.
“I love playing with Alpi,” Green said via Iko. “We’ve had our ups and downs, I’ve played terrible, he’s been good the whole season — it was really me who was trying to find myself from a whole new system standpoint. The games that we won and both of us scored well, those are the games that will come when it’s playoff season. You see how (Nikola) Jokić and Jamal Murray are — I’m not saying we’re like them but they compare Alpi to Jokić all the time. So why can’t I be something similar to Jamal? Not saying I want to be, but someone that can get off too. It’s a two-man threat every night.”
The Rockets have often wondered whether Green or Sengun would be the star for the team in the future. However, given the fact that there is chemistry and synergy between the two, there's no reason that both of them can't share the spotlight together.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.