Houston Rockets: Is Jalen Green Reaching Consistency?
Since the start of 2025, Jalen Green has undoubtedly been the Houston Rockets' best player. He is averaging 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 47.7% from the field, as well as 41.2% from three in these five games since the turn of the calendar year. In all five games, his scoring presence has been needed.
The first game was against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 1, in which he had 22 points. On Jan. 3, the Rockets fell to the Boston Celtics, but Green scored 27 points. Against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan., Green had one of the best performances of his career -- 33 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 50% shooting and 41.7% from three in 33 minutes. He was the Rockets' key player in the win over the Lakers.
The Rockets played the Washington Wizards on Jan. 7, and in normal Green fashion against the Wizards, he went off. G League Ignite's former shooting guard scored 29 points and acquired two steals in 30 minutes. In this game, he made a whopping seven threes with six in the third quarter. His shooting brought the Rockets back down from a double-digit loss and won them the game by 23.
This past Thursday, Jan. 9, the Rockets faced the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Green collected 27 points and three steals on 52.4% from the field and 50% from three. This was a huge performance as he helped boost Houston's record over Memphis for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.
Green's recent consistency may not have been a New Year's Resolution, but it sure is looking like one. He has been playing impressively over the last five games, and if this continues, the Rockets will only be better. As Houston pushes for the playoffs and a high seed in the West, he needs to continue to play like this. These games are exactly what Ime Udoka and the rest of the roster want from him. Houston's guard makes the team around him better when he has games like these. In order for Houston to keep beating high-seeded teams like the Lakers and Grizzlies, the fourth-year player needs to play like this.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.