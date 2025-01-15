Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Jalen Green: Team X-Factor?

Jalen Green is playing a massive role for the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have seen a boost from Jalen Green as of late, and it is resulting in more victories for the team.

In six games for the month of January, Green is averaging 30 points per game and the Rockets have won five of those six matchups.

HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer has named Green the team's X-Factor due to his recent boom.

"This isn’t exactly a hipster pick, but if coach Ime Udoka continues giving Green big minutes, the young guard simply has to deliver more on offense," Shearer writes.

"Green has notably improved his defense year-over-year, a must for any Udoka rotation player, but the shotmaking hasn’t materialized. He’s shooting 38 percent on wide-open threes, which is fine (if not particularly great), but he’s also shooting a surprisingly high volume of three-pointers that are considered closely contested – nearly two per game, and he’s making just a quarter of them."

Green's stronger production is also a result of him picking up some of the slack left by Jabari Smith Jr., who broke his hand on Jan. 3. If Green can continue to fill in the gaps for Smith, he could keep the Rockets on track.

The Rockets return to the court tonight as they take on three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News