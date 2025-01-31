Rockets' Jock Landale on Trade Block
The Houston Rockets and the rest of the other 29 teams in the NBA are less than a week away from this year's trade deadline, where decisions regarding many futures will be made.
For the Rockets, the future of Jock Landale in Houston is on the line, and Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes it could be the end for the Aussie center in the Space City.
"Recent victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Boston Celtics reinforce the Houston Rockets' lack of urgency entering the trade deadline. It'll be a big-time shock if they peddle any marquee prospects or names in chase of a blockbuster acquisition," Favale writes.
"Step-laddering their way to another playmaker, shot-creator or floor-spacer using expendable deals is more their speed...if they do anything. ... Houston may see more value in Landale's team control through next season. His $8 million salary for 2025-26 can be guaranteed and used as matching money in bigger offseason swings."
Landale, 29, is in the second season of a four-year, $32 million contract with the Rockets, but his final two years are non-guaranteed. The Rockets set up his deal this way to make it easy for the team to cut him adrift at any point they deemed necessary.
That time could be now if the Rockets find a deal worth exploring, especially if it is for a backup center with higher upside than Landale, but there's a good chance that the rock gets kicked down the line.
The Rockets likely aren't shopping Landale, but his $8 million salary is extremely easy to include in larger deals, so Houston general manager Rafael Stone may decide to hold onto this tool when it can be used at a more appropriate time.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they host the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets at the Toyota Center. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. CT.
