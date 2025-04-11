Rockets Keep Pace in Final Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets have just two games left in the regular season before the playoffs are set to begin.
The Rockets don't have much to play for as they have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and that's a testament to the hard work and success that they have had up until this point in the season.
That's why CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger placed the Rockets at No. 4 in his weekly power rankings, which is the same spot Houston was in for the previous edition.
"From No. 11 last season to No. 2 this year, the Rockets have pulled off a phenomenal glow-up in basically the blink of an eye. After all the talk of their offensive struggles, they ended up basically in the top 10 on that end, coupled with their absolutely elite defense. The attitude and energy are going to make this a fun team to watch during the playoffs," Ward-Henninger writes.
The only teams that are higher than the Rockets are the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder, the only squads in the league with better records than Houston.
The Rockets have two games left in the regular season, beginning with tonight's matchup against Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. CT. Then, on Sunday, the Rockets will play in the regular season finale as they take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 2:30 p.m. CT in a matinee matchup at Toyota Center.