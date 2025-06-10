Houston Rockets: Keys for the 2025-26 Season
The Houston Rockets had a successful season this year, making the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. They had some flaws, but those mistakes could be corrected going forward.
Houston's biggest focus next year should be closing out games and improving its shooting. Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka have several key decisions to make this offseason, including whether to trade for a superstar or focus on continuity, a topic Stone had previously mentioned. For the Rockets to go further in the postseason, they need a shooter who can get a bucket at any cost.
This could mean trading for a shooter, or keeping the same team next season and seeing who might get some buckets at a high rate.
Udoka must focus on minutes in the future. Reed Sheppard showed significant progress as the season went on, going from hesitating to shoot to shooting at will. As a starter, he looked like the player Houston looked at drafting, and he lived up to that in those three games.
The sample size is not large enough, but an increase in minutes could show who he may be in the future. Cam Whitmore should also get more minutes due to the potential he has shown. Whitmore is talented and getting to the rim at ease, and not being scared to take a shot.
The forward has a lot of offensive potential, and he could even be the scorer that the Rockets are looking for. Jabari Smith Jr. also needs more minutes. He does a great job spacing the floor and helping other players get to their spots. Smith Jr. is a great defender, whether in zone or man, and forces multiple turnovers.
Going further in the playoffs is the goal of every team, but Houston has to do it. If a trade is made this offseason, and any player from the "Core 7" gets traded, the move would be to go further in the postseason. However, if a trade is not made, going deeper in the playoffs is still key because it shows the young squad that they can make it, and it shows them that a superstar trade was never needed. Growing the team together can mold the future together for the Rockets.