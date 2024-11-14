Even Scoring Distribution Highlights Rockets' Win Over Clippers
The Houston Rockets took down the LA Clippers last night at home, 111-103. In a game that saw two former Rockets return to the Toyota Center, James Harden and Kevin Porter Jr., Houston took care of business.
A word to describe last night's game would be, 'balanced.' Everything about the Rockets' offense was even, starting with the points by quarter: 28, 33, 28, 22. The fourth quarter saw the Rockets get a little stagnant with 22 points, but there wasn't a quarter that stood out above the rest.
Perhaps the biggest positive about last night was the scoring distribution. Jalen Green led the team in scoring with 21 points, but not far behind were Tari Eason and Amen Thompson with 18 each. Next were Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks with 15 each, and Alperen Sengun had 13 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
Eason and Thompson were the biggest bright spots, combining for 36 points, 21 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. They have continued to show prowess from the bench.
Even when Sengun, VanVleet, and Green were well under 50% from the field, the rest of the Rockets could step up and score in big ways. It speaks to the chemistry and 'next man up' mentality that this young core embodies.
Head coach Ime Udoka rewarded Thompson with 34 minutes, more than Sengun, Brooks, and Jabari Smith Jr. Eason received 26 minutes, but warrants more due to his play to start the season.
This was a solid offensive step for Houston as a whole, and it shows how many options the team has on that end. The Rockets are now 8-4 and riding a three-game winning streak.
