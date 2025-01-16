Inside The Rockets

Rockets Land Future Hall-of-Famer in Trade Idea

The Houston Rockets could trade for one of the most legendary players ever.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) controls the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) controls the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are keeping an eye on the Phoenix Suns and how their season is going because their draft destiny is tied to their rival's success.

The Rockets acquired future Suns picks from the Brooklyn Nets in a swap this summer, and it appeared to be the right move. The Rockets now have the bargaining edge in potential negotiations with the Suns for any of their star players.

ESPN insider Bobby Marks suggests a trade that would send Kevin Durant, Bol Bol and Damion Lee to the Rockets for Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, Jae'Sean Tate, Jock Landale, Jeff Green and two of Phoenix's picks to the Suns.

"In the unlikely scenario that Durant were made available, Houston checks the boxes of expiring contracts, young players and draft picks to offer an appealing trade package," Marks writes.

"To steal a page from the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix would receive back its own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks. Those two picks were initially traded to Brooklyn when Durant joined Phoenix two years ago, and then again traded to Houston this past summer. The 2025 pick would be projected to land in the lottery."

The Rockets would still have a good chunk of their young core that can help them grow for the future, but they would have a two-time NBA champion able to help Houston get closer to its goal faster.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News