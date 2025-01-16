Rockets Land Future Hall-of-Famer in Trade Idea
The Houston Rockets are keeping an eye on the Phoenix Suns and how their season is going because their draft destiny is tied to their rival's success.
The Rockets acquired future Suns picks from the Brooklyn Nets in a swap this summer, and it appeared to be the right move. The Rockets now have the bargaining edge in potential negotiations with the Suns for any of their star players.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks suggests a trade that would send Kevin Durant, Bol Bol and Damion Lee to the Rockets for Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, Jae'Sean Tate, Jock Landale, Jeff Green and two of Phoenix's picks to the Suns.
"In the unlikely scenario that Durant were made available, Houston checks the boxes of expiring contracts, young players and draft picks to offer an appealing trade package," Marks writes.
"To steal a page from the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix would receive back its own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks. Those two picks were initially traded to Brooklyn when Durant joined Phoenix two years ago, and then again traded to Houston this past summer. The 2025 pick would be projected to land in the lottery."
The Rockets would still have a good chunk of their young core that can help them grow for the future, but they would have a two-time NBA champion able to help Houston get closer to its goal faster.
