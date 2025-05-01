Rockets Land Giannis Antetokounmpo in Trade Idea
The Houston Rockets could be looking for a big trade this summer, and one player that could be available is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo's Bucks were bounced in the first round of the playoffs, and after his co-star Damian Lillard tore his Achilles during the postseason against the Indiana Pacers, a trade could soon loom for the "Greek Freak."
The Ringer's Logan Murdock makes the argument for the Rockets to acquire Antetokounmpo for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, plus one of the Suns’ future firsts.
"Despite their recent postseason struggles, the Houston Rockets will enter the summer of 2025 in the enviable position of being an overachieving young team with a treasure trove of assets. They’re in prime position to acquire a star. For months, they’ve been linked to Kevin Durant, who seems to be all but finished in Phoenix. But with all due respect to Slim, Giannis would set Houston up to be a factor in the Western Conference for the next decade," Murdock wrote.
"The Rockets can offer potential future All-Stars plus valuable first-rounders. And if the Bucks say, “Please, you know you got more than that,” Houston can always maintain its youth, seek out another shooter, and maybe try to prod Booker out of Phoenix.
"Combine Giannis’s all-world ability with the trajectories of Amen Thompson and the other young role players on the roster, and you can see a team that can compete with the Denvers, Minnesotas, and OKCs of the world while maintaining the youth to carry it into the next era of the NBA."
It would be hard for the Rockets to justify trading both Green and Sengun after signing both of them to extensions last summer. However, that would likely be the price to trade for one of the top five players in the league.
If the Rockets prove themselves willing to make a trade this summer, it will be interesting to see how far they would go to make it happen.