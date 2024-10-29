Rockets Legend James Harden Looks Back on Warriors Rivalry
Throughout the middle of the 2010's, the Houston Rockets faced off against the dynasty of the era in the Golden State Warriors four times in a five-year span.
Leading the way for the Rockets during that era of the franchise's history was James Harden, who now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Harden spoke with Clippers On SI insider Joey Linn, reminiscing about his rivalry with Stephen Curry and the Warriors.
“It happened fast," Harden said via Linn. "Just the prime of that Rockets situation going up against that dynasty was just like real… I had to really go up against a real dynasty. It’s special. I’m overly excited and proud of what he’s accomplished in his career. It’s one of those things and stories we can talk about when we get older and retire.”
While Harden had his best years while chasing the Warriors, including an MVP trophy in 2018, the Rockets were never able to beat their heated rival. There was always an injury or a shot that would fall Golden State's way that would crush Houston in one way or another.
However, while the Rockets were unsuccessful during that time, the Harden-era teams should continue to be celebrated in the franchise's storied history.
Harden and the Clippers are set to visit the Rockets at Toyota Center on Nov. 13.
