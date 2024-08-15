Houston Rockets Legend Reflects on 1995 NBA Championship Victory
Kenny Smith helped the Houston Rockets etch their names into history, winning an NBA title during the 1994-95 season. The championship is notable because it came in between two three-peats from the Chicago Bulls in an era that Michael Jordan dominated.
For Smith, the message is clear. History was made by the Rockets, no matter the situation with Jordan or the Bulls at the time.
Jordan had retired, which lasted only 18 months. Had he not, the Bulls might have been able to win eight straight NBA titles. However, the NBA legend and arguably greatest player of all time had returned for the 1995 playoffs, the same ones that saw the Rockets crowned champions.
Smith took to an interview with Greg Rajan of the Houston Chronicle to defend the Rockets, claiming their 1995 title didn't only come because of Jordan's absence because he was back on the court for the postseason.
"You can’t erase history. I don’t know if you get proper due, but you can’t erase history," Smith claimed. "Everyone always says 'Well, Michael was out.' No, he wasn’t — he was wearing No. 45 (in 1995). And everyone is saying 'Oh, he was rusty.' No one was saying he was rusty when he had 55 points at Madison Square Garden that same year. He had 55 points against the Knicks, who were arguably the best defensive team in basketball at that time. No, he was Michael Jordan. (The Bulls) just weren’t as good a basketball team. The team they lost to, the Orlando Magic, we swept."
Jordan was sharp during the 1995 playoffs, and there were no signs of rust. That edition of the Bulls roster just wasn't suited for a title victory. Instead, the Rockets, who posted a 47-35 regular season record, came out of the season victorious and crowned NBA champions.
Forever, the Houston Rockets will be the 1995 NBA champions for their sweep over the Orlando Magic in the finals. The history won't be erased, as Smith alluded to.
