Rockets Linked to SEC Star in Mock Draft

The Houston Rockets could find their next draft pick from the SEC.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell (14) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) fight for a rebound in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Sweet 16 round of March Madness begins tonight, and while the Houston Rockets have a game of their own against the Utah Jazz, some members of the scouting department will likely be tuning in.

Houston has a few players to keep an eye on in tonight's tournament action, but there might be one player who was eliminated a week ago that could pique its interest.

Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a mock draft and linked Georgia big man Asa Newell to the Rockets with the No. 13 overall pick.

"Asa Newell had a typical game for himself against Gonzaga, finishing with 20 points and eight boards off mix of one-handers and timely athletic finishes. He just doesn't have the skill set to carry an offense for stretches, and the shooting has been unreliable," Wasserman writes.

"Newell ultimately gives off safe-pick vibes with his 6'11" size and movement, consistent production, defensive tools and reliable touch whenever he gets it in the paint.

"He will make plays from off the ball within a set. And it still seems worth betting on the 29 made threes and 74.4 free-throw percentage, which seem like strong enough signs to project a capable spot-up threat down the road."

While Newell begins preparing for the NBA Draft, the Rockets will continue their late-season stretch run tonight against the Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network or stream it out of network on NBA League Pass.

