Houston Rockets Losing Steam as Playoffs Near
With the NBA postseason just a month and change away, the Houston Rockets are beginning to lose some of the steam that propped them up earlier in the year.
The first sign of distress was a six-game losing streak just before the All-Star break, which head coach Ime Udoka chalked up to a lack of defensive intensity. But Houston was able to course correct, winning two of three just before break.
The Rockets also won three of four after All-Star weekend, and seemed ready to make a push back to the upper ranks of the Western Conference. This also coincided with the team’s first fully healthy injury report in the new year.
Since then, disaster has struck.
The Rockets suffered an uncharacteristic 10-point loss to the Kings, again losing point guard Fred VanVleet to another ankle injury. Days later, again injury-riddled Houston faced the No. 1 Thunder — and mostly held their own considering the laundry list-esque injury report — but still lost by nine.
Tuesday’s loss was likely the most demoralizing yet. The team saw Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason re-enter the rotation, but was still beat front-to-back by a surging Pacers squad.
In its last 10 games, the Rockets are 5-5. And as of now, it’s clear the team is not exactly trending the direction they would like to be ahead of the postseason.
It’s somewhat unlikely the team falls below the No. 5 seed — owning a full four-game lead over the sixth-ranked Golden State Warriors — but the Dubs are surging, and Houston is starting to lose its control on being able to finish higher.
Even more, the team is still somewhat playing with house money this year in terms of the postseason, likely just wanting to get its young core as much experience as possible.
Luckily, the Rockets will see back-to-back games against the West’s second-worst team in the Pelicans for a hopeful reset. Houston and New Orleans tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 6.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.