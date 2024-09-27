Rockets Made Impact with Nets Pick Trade
The Houston Rockets made a bold decision earlier in the offseason when swapping picks with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Rockets had control of the next two years of Nets' draft picks, but they gave Brooklyn its potential top selections back in exchange for some of the Phoenix Suns future.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed the trade as one of the 30 most impactful moves of the offseason.
"It's an interesting, if not ingenious, gambit," Favale writes. "Controlling Phoenix's firsts in 2027 and 2029 is especially interesting. Is Houston loading up on distant picks for a general consolidation trade? Or does it have a particular target in mind, perhaps one whose name rhymes with Bevin Dooker? Or Devin Kurant? Career bullhorns will argue that the Rockets just jettisoned at least one top-five pick. They may be right. But again, there is no guarantee the Nets belly flop into the tank if Houston doesn't facilitate the return of those selections. Plus, it's not like the Rockets have a ton of wiggle room to incorporate more imminent first-rounders anyway.
The full impact of the deal hasn't been felt yet, but the Rockets clearly have a long-term plan for this. Because of the future, it's a massive risk, but it's one that general manager Rafael Stone is willing to take.
