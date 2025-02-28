Inside The Rockets

Rockets, Magic Could Become Trade Partners

The Houston Rockets could look to trade with the Orlando Magic this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 9, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets will be thrown back into trade rumors when the offseason comes as many look at this year as the opportunity for the team to make a blockbuster deal.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that the Orlando Magic and Rockets could become trade partners with Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore listed as fits for the team in the Sunshine State.

"This offense remains mostly otherwise punchless, though, particularly out on the perimeter. Putting a massive offer in front of the Rockets—or to a third team sending an established star to Houston—for Green could be an incredible attempt at solving this issue. He would immediately up this offense's potency, but he could also grow with Orlando's young core," Buckley writes.

The Rockets may need to part ways with Green or Whitmore this offseason to help bring in a star, giving the player some room to operate in the rotation.

It won't be easy for the Rockets to move on from either of their former first-round picks, especially Green, who helped kickstart the entire rebuild.

However, the Rockets cannot look at the past. They have to evaluate players and determine what they can do for us now, and in order for that to happen, a trade may need to take place to shake up the team.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News