Rockets, Magic Could Become Trade Partners
The Houston Rockets will be thrown back into trade rumors when the offseason comes as many look at this year as the opportunity for the team to make a blockbuster deal.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that the Orlando Magic and Rockets could become trade partners with Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore listed as fits for the team in the Sunshine State.
"This offense remains mostly otherwise punchless, though, particularly out on the perimeter. Putting a massive offer in front of the Rockets—or to a third team sending an established star to Houston—for Green could be an incredible attempt at solving this issue. He would immediately up this offense's potency, but he could also grow with Orlando's young core," Buckley writes.
The Rockets may need to part ways with Green or Whitmore this offseason to help bring in a star, giving the player some room to operate in the rotation.
It won't be easy for the Rockets to move on from either of their former first-round picks, especially Green, who helped kickstart the entire rebuild.
However, the Rockets cannot look at the past. They have to evaluate players and determine what they can do for us now, and in order for that to happen, a trade may need to take place to shake up the team.
