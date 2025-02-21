Rockets' Main Offseason Goal Should Be Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Houston Rockets are focused on finishing the regular season and gearing up for the playoffs, but fans can't help but get excited about the offseason amid many stars being involved in trade and free agency rumors. The NBA has already undergone a major shift in the landscape after the NBA trade deadline, and this summer could bring even more change.
The Rockets are in play for a multitude of stars on the trade market, given their abundance of young assets and draft picks. They have already found success in their young group, currently holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record.
The two most notable names Houston has been linked to are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Rockets have a legitimate shot at Durant, as the Phoenix Suns' star is leading a struggling squad with a 26-29 record, good for 11th in the West.
Antetokounmpo is just about any team's dream target with his future with the Milwaukee Bucks in question. At 30-24, the Bucks are still a good playoff team 30-24, but they're starting to lose their place among title contenders. Milwaukee has already begun a shift in Antetokounmpo's supporting cast, trading long-time teammate Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee but could leave the Bucks if the team doesn't see any more success. The Greek Freak is under contract until 2027 but has a player option for the 2027-28 season.
The Rockets should prioritize acquiring Antetokounmpo if the Bucks fail to come up with a deep playoff run this season. Milwaukee has been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the last two seasons, and he could be growing impatient.
Houston has more than enough pieces to trade for Antetokounmpo rather than waiting until free agency. By the time Antetokounmpo potentially hits free agency in 2027, he'd be nearing 33 years old.
The Rockets have first-round picks to move, plus young players to spare that wouldn't drastically alter the core. Getting Antetokounmpo at 30 years old would certainly move the needle, as Houston would be getting a top-five player in the league.
