Rockets Make Sense as Kevin Durant Trade Destination
The Houston Rockets are still a hot button destination if the Phoenix Suns were to trade Kevin Durant this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale breaks down why the Rockets make sense as Durant's next team.
"Houston controls three of the Suns' next four first-rounders, making it a natural trade partner. Phoenix team governor Mat Ishbia can downplay the value of draft picks and rule out the possibility of dealing Devin Booker all he wants. There is still no overstating the value of reacquiring any part of your first-round future when you won't have ownership over it again until 2032. And that's assuming the Suns prevent their 2032 first-rounder from being moved to No. 30 as the result of staying in the second apron," Favale writes.
"The Rockets also have a bundle of intriguing youngsters and salary-matching tools they can use to construct packages. Jalen Green or Alperen Şengün can serve as the primary outgoing money, or Houston can streamline the process by picking up Fred VanVleet's $44.9 million team option and dangling him as an expiring deal. It doesn't hurt that Durant and head coach Ime Udoka seem to heart each other AAF, either."
The Rockets are in a great position because they don't need Durant, but they have more than enough assets to acquire him and still have pieces to work with down the line for future deals.
The Rockets have already won 50 games without Durant on the roster, so if they were to add him, it's possible that it could be the last piece towards Houston's championship puzzle.