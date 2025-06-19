Houston Rockets May Not Get NBA Superstar Deal Done
It seems like the Phoenix Suns will not be interested in any deal from the Houston Rockets that does not include their former first-round selection Jabari Smith Jr. in a package with other pieces for their team.
While it was already reported that the Phoenix Suns did receive an offer from the Houston Rockets, they ultimately felt like the offer was underwhelming for the value that Kevin Durant brings to the table.
"The Rockets have sent a firm offer to the Suns for Kevin Durant, but Phoenix is underwhelmed with Houston’s current valuation of the All-Star forward," said Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
This first offer was more than likely centered around the Rockets' young shooting guard Jalen Green and the No. 10 overall pick; however, the Suns have been adamant about not wanting the services of the 23-year-old shooting guard, despite the high ceiling Green still potentially offers.
It's no surprise that the Suns would want Jabari Smith Jr. included in a package. If he can become a threat on offense, he has the potential to be one of the best two-way players in the league if he's developed correctly.
Already on a great trajectory defensively, ranking third in defensive rating (106.1) among players averaging 30 minutes last season, Smith Jr. has given the Houston Rockets a lot to consider when keeping his name out of their trade discussions.
However, a team like Phoenix sees the value a young player like Smith Jr. can bring to a team, so it is understandable why they feel the first offer without Jabari Smith Jr. is underwhelming.
Fans certainly feel it is in the Rockets' best interest to just keep Jabari Smith Jr. at all costs, even if it takes away from the opportunity at a future Hall of Famer like Kevin Durant. With an already talented team and a few key pieces away from getting into that deep playoff run, the Rockets' front office may feel it is not worth giving up a big part of their young core in Jabari Smith Jr. for an almost 40-year-old Kevin Durant.