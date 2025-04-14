Inside The Rockets

Rockets Most Likely to Face Warriors in Playoffs

The Rockets’ playoffs choices have been narrowed down, but one is far more likely.

Derek Parker

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
On Sunday, the Rockets capped their 2024-25 regular season, finishing out at a much-improved 52-30.

Last season they finished 41-41, but still missed out on the coveted NBA Playoffs. This year’s 11-win improvement earned them the No. 2 seed in the West nearly a week ago, their first postseason bid since 2020.

While most Playoffs-bound teams can begin prepping solely for their opponent, the Rockets aren’t so lucky, as they’ll face one of a few Play-In teams: either the Warriors or Grizzlies. Both teams have seen key losses in recent weeks, and will now fight for the No. 7 seed and a chance to face Houston for a best-of-seven series.

Despite what’s in the best interest of Houston, it seems most likely that they’ll face the Warriors in the first round.

While anything can happen in a one-game Play-In bout, the Warriors have been firmly in the West mix lately, battling and beating several of the best teams in the league. Since the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, the team’s seen a hot-streak, even Sunday battling back in an overtime contest against the Clippers.

Memphis has seen the flip side of that coin, losing six of its last 10 games, including a nine-point loss to Golden State, and falling far in the West. On the season, the Grizzlies have won just once in four tries against Golden State.

The Warriors have been a thorn in Houston’s side for nearly a decade now. The Rockets 10-point win over Golden State last week snapped a seven-game home losing streak to the Dubs that extended back to February of 2020.

Regardless, Houston should have a great chance at earning a series win, fueled by an All-Star in Alperen Sengun, more experienced players in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, as well as a host of up-and-coming youngsters.

