Rockets' NBA Cup Preview: Houston's Path to Las Vegas
The Houston Rockets have surprised everyone with how good they've been to start the 2024-25 NBA season, and that has translated into their NBA Cup play. Houston went 3-1 in West Group A, clinching a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament over the LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, and Sacramento Kings.
Houston will compete with seven other teams for the championship, starting with their quarterfinal matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The Warriors are 2-0 in the season series, grabbing wins on Nov. 2 and Dec. 5.
Both games told different stories in terms of offensive production, but both were six-point losses for the Rockets. Both teams are top five in defensive rating and within one spot of each other in defensive rating, so expect an entertaining matchup one way or the other.
If the Rockets were to win their home game, they would face the winner of the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 14. The Rockets have beaten both of these teams, but the wins have come within single-digit contests.
The Thunder are the undisputed No. 1 team in the West, holding the best defensive rating in the league and a top-10 offense. The Mavericks are top-10 in both categories and are nearly just as much of a threat, especially in a neutral setting.
All four West teams take up four of the top five seeds in the conference, whereas the East poses some surprise teams. The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic come from East Group A, as New York went 4-0 in group play while the Magic went 3-1 and hold the highest point differential of non-group winners.
The next two teams are a different story. The Knicks will take on the Atlanta Hawks, who are seventh in the East at 13-12. Magic will take on the Milwaukee Bucks who have surged back from an abysmal start to sit sixth in the East at 12-11.
It seems like the Rockets will have a tough time getting to the championship round, but if they do it will be a much easier matchup. The championship takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.