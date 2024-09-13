Rockets' Draft Situation: Five-Year Outlook
The Houston Rockets, while expecting to be competing for a spot in the playoffs this NBA season, has one of the best futures in the league, given their draft capital. The organization has plenty of picks from multiple teams for the five drafts, giving the team plenty of insurance if it fails to be competitive in the near future.
2025 NBA Draft
Houston has their own first-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, so it controls its destiny in that aspect. However, they also own another first-round selection, but certain scenarios make it a bit tricky to follow.
The Oklahoma City Thunder has the right to swap its 2025 pick for Houston's pick, protected for selections one through ten, OR the LA Clippers' pick. Houston then has the right to swap its pick for Oklahoma City's pick to the Brooklyn Nets for the Phoenix Suns' pick. If Houston's pick falls within its protected range, then its obligation to Oklahoma City will go away and it will instead have the right to swap its pick to Brooklyn for Phoenix's pick.
2026 NBA Draft
The Rockets don't have any first-round picks in 2026, but have three second-round picks. Nothing special, but the picks won't have protections. There's always a chance a team grabs a hidden gem with the late picks.
2027 NBA Draft
It gets fun again in 2027. The Rockets are expected to have two first-round picks, a swap, and a second-rounder. The swap comes from the Nets, while the other unprotected first comes from the Suns. Given the Suns' bleak future with their salary cap, this pick could be extremely valuable if they decide to rebuild.
2028 NBA Draft
Houston will have its own first-round pick in 2028, and there's no telling where this pick will end up. The Rockets are looking to be competitive as soon as this season, but they also have time to build a legitimate team. They could also tear it all down in two seasons and be rebuilt again by this draft. There are a lot of possibilities as to where this pick could be.
2029 NBA Draft
In 2029, the Rockets will have multiple firsts once again, one of which is their own, and the other coming from either the Suns or Dallas Mavericks. Again, Phoenix could be in a major rebuild by the time 2029 rolls around. Dallas could be too, but it's unlikely considering Luka Doncic is only 25 years old.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.