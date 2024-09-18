Rockets Need Another Leap from Jabari Smith Jr.
Sandwiched between some of the Rockets’ other top draftees, Jabari Smith Jr. has somewhat blended into the hype of other prospects. But the 6-foot-11 forward is still very much an important piece to the team’s rebuild.
After a high-scoring season with Auburn, Smith was the projected No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. But he fell into Houston’s hands at No. 3 on draft night.
Smith saw a somewhat up-and-down first season in the NBA, averaging a decent 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game, but seeing some inefficient splits at 41-31-79 .
It was somewhat swept under the rug due to Houston’s success as a whole, but Smith saw a great improvement in year 2, raising his points, rebounds, assists and steals per game while seeing massive jumps in efficiency. As a sophomore, he shot 45% overall and a much-needed 36% from beyond the arc.
Smith’s under-the-radar skillset — along with his selection between high-octane players in Jalen Green and Amen Thompson, has made the former Tiger more low-key on the roster. But another jump from Smith would be highly influential to the team’s record.
Smith has learned to thrive without the ball in his hands, an important skill given the fact Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and more all need the ball to reach their highest output.
If Smith can continue to improve on his efficiency, ancillary scoring and defensive impact, he’ll likely remain a Rocket for the long-haul.
