Rockets Need These Two Players to Make Impact in Home-Run Stretch
After a hot start in 2025, the Houston Rockets have cooled down a bit, losing six straight games before defeating the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
A lot of that has to do with starting point guard Fred VanVleet going down with an injury, however, Houston has to learn how to win without him and there's two players who can help do that.
The Rockets can currently count on two things, one being their defense, and the other being that their two main offensive stars, Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green, can keep their offense flowing just enough to get by.
But "just enough" isn't good enough to make a run in the playoffs, especially when they're having to rely on one man to keep their offense functional in VanVleet.
Houston must find someone to take on VanVleet's role when he is not available, and if there's one guy that can do it, it's rookie Reed Sheppard.
Now, Sheppard hasn't necessarily lit up that stat sheet in VanVleet's absence, but he also hasn't had much of an opportunity to either.
The Rockets drafted Sheppard because of his unique ability to shoot the three-ball at a high clip, but shooters can't get into rhythm if they aren't getting the opportunities. Houston is desperate to find someone to elevate its offense, and Sheppard is the man that must step up.
The truth with the Rockets is they don't have enough shooting to get past the top teams in the Western Conference. But if Sheppard can find his shooting stroke, that could change everything for this team.
The rookie guard still has his concerns defensively, but defense isn't really the issue with Houston at this current point in time, specifically at the guard position. Sheppard needs to be more involved offensively, and could be the missing piece that puts this Houston team all together.
The Rockets issues during this cold stretch haven't stopped at the guard position however, as they have also had problems with their center rotation as well.
When Şengün has been off the floor, Houston has had problems switching on to shooters on defense while also having troubles spacing out on offense with the combination of Jock Landale and Steven Adams coming off the bench.
If only there was a 6-foot-10 big who can shoot the ball effectively and guard shooters around the perimeter on the roster. As a matter of fact, there is, and his name is Jabari Smith Jr.
Houston got hot in January, and a lot of that was without its forward who started most of the season in Smith Jr., but his absence was still missed. Now, Smith Jr. may not get his starting role back with the way Amen Thompson has been playing, but he will still need to play a key role moving forward.
The lengthy forward bring the Rockets flexibility to the center position, allowing them to match up with teams that can shoot the three at a high clip while also allowing them to space out on the other end. The most underrated part of his game is that he is still a very effective rim protector as well.
Smith Jr. is still a valuable piece on the roster, and most likely will be called upon to play a prominent role behind Şengün.
Houston needs both Smith Jr. and Sheppard to step up in a big way to not only get out of its funk, but to also make a run in the playoffs. The league has changed in a way where the best teams aren't just the teams withe most stars, but the ones with the most depth. These two players give the Rockets that depth.
