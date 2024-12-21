Rockets Need to Keep Feeding Dillon Brooks
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks often goes overlooked when it comes to the team's hierarchy.
However, Brooks may be one of the most important players on the roster for the Rockets.
The Rockets have been a poor 3-point shooting team, but Brooks has been a necessary outlier for the team in that regard. Brooks is shooting just under 39 percent from beyond the 3-point line, which is the best mark on the team.
In the past two games, Brooks has made 10 shots from downtown. Houston is 11-5 when Brooks hits multiple 3-pointers in a game this season, so the team needs to do what it can to keep the offense running through him.
The Rockets have been criticized all season long from their 3-point shooting, but Brooks has been an exception to the rule. If the Rockets can play into that exception more, they will likely yield better results.
If the Rockets could activate another shooter like Reed Sheppard or if a player could step up like Jalen Green or Fred VanVleet, Houston's offense could make them a scary team.
Brooks and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow night when they travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors in a homecoming for the Houston small forward. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.
