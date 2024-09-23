The Houston Rockets Need to Run This Lineup Next Season
The Houston Rockets made massive strides last season, and learned a lot about what their young prospects are capable of. With 13 different starting lineups being thrown out during the regular season, the team was able to get a good look at which five players work best together as it looks to improve on its 41-41 record in the 2024-25 season.
The Rockets ran most of the season with a starting five consisting of star center Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr. at the four, Dillon Brooks at the three, Jalen Green at the two and Fred VanVleet running the offense at the point guard position.
In 45 games, that lineup went 23-22, finishing just above .500. During that stretch of games, Houston played primarily through Şengün and VanVleet on the offensive end, with Brooks and Smith Jr. anchoring the defense. Despite having many sets designed for Green in the playbook, he was used more as a complimentary player, playing off of the playmaking abilities of Şengün and VanVleet.
The star guard known for his explosiveness and scoring ability was somewhat limited in this lineup, and it didn't help that his shooting was very inconsistent throughout the first half of the season. The Rockets have had glimpses of what this specific starting five can do when they're all on their A-game, however, with the ball primarily in the hands of their star center and veteran playmaker, Green would have to become significantly more efficient in order for them to take the next level.
But when Şengün went down in early March, Houston was able to experiment a new lineup that may have found a way to play to Green's strengths. It put out a lineup with VanVleet, Green, Brooks and Smith Jr. still on the floor, but instead of Şengün, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft Amen Thompson was sent in, creating a modern day small ball starting five.
This group had everything Green needed to thrive: speed, athleticism and defensive prowess. For the first time since the rebuild began in 2021, the Rockets had a lineup where every player can switch into any position and play at an extremely high pace.
This starting five went 9-5 together, with eight of those wins coming in March. Green played his best month of basketball, averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 49.2% shooting. He also displayed his quick hands during that stretch, averaging 1.2 steals per game.
Houston was able to get a glimpse of what these group of players can do on the court together, and more importantly what Green can do when the ball is in his hands when the team plays at a high pace and the paint is clear. This lineup needs to be incorporated in head coach Ime Udoka's system in 2024, as it very much could be what the Rockets need to enter the tier of playoff caliber teams, and what Green needs to take his game to the next level.
