The infamous Jalen Green “unguardable tour” of March 2024. This month single handedly revived the Jalen Green stock heading into year 4.



27.7 PPG

6.3 RPG

3.9 APG

1.2 STL

49.2% FG

40.8% 3FG (9.5)

76.7% FT (4.9)

61.3% TS

+170



Led the Houston #Rockets to a 13-2 record. If Houston… pic.twitter.com/fPzyfYoXVb