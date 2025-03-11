Rockets, Nets Trade Proposal Swaps Forwards
The Houston Rockets could be looking at making a big trade this summer.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz proposes a deal that would send Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson to the Lone Star State for Jabari Smith Jr. and Jock Landale.
"Swapping out Johnson (29) for Smith (21) just makes sense for the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets, a franchise that could offer the No. 3 overall pick of the 2022 draft a far bigger role than the one he's currently playing in Houston," Swartz writes.
"Smith has elite potential as a 6'11" power forward who can score inside and out yet has watched his minutes and shot attempts either stay stagnate or drop as the talent around him with the Rockets grows.
"If Houston doesn't want to commit a big contract to Smith this summer and value Johnson as a floor-spacing four, a trade would satisfy both teams."
Smith is due for a big payday in 2026, so the Rockets will need to make a decision soon in regards to his long-term prospects on the team. Trading him to the Nets would allow him to start fresh and have a bigger role while Johnson would give the Rockets more experience.
Trading Smith will be difficult and the Rockets really like him, but if they are unsure about re-signing him to a long-term deal, a trade like this could make sense.
