Rockets Officially Clinch Postseason Berth
Orlando, Fla. — For the first time since 2020, the Houston Rockets are postseason-bound after beating the Orlando Magic 114-106 to clinch their eighth consecutive victory.
When Tari Eason was told by Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner that the team had clinched a playoff berth, he was surprised to hear that.
This shows that the Rockets aren't listening to the outside noise and are zeroed in on their focus to do more in the playoffs.
It's a small step for this team, but it isn't insignificant.
The Rockets have earned their place among the best in the West, a place they haven't been in since before COVID, which feels like forever ago.
Houston still has a lot to play for over the final 13 games of the season. The team is fighting for where it will land in the playoff picture when it is all said and done. The Rockets are currently holding on to the No. 2 seed, which is the highest they can finish, so they need to be able to keep the winning ways going before they face some adversity in the first round of the playoffs.
The Rockets are back in action when they play the second game in their Sunshine State tour tomorrow against the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. CT.
