The Rockets' Peculiar Case of Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard was one of the sure-fire bets to pan out in the NBA coming into the season. Drafted No. 3 overall in 2024, the rookie was expected to make an immediate impact on a young core with his two-way abilities.
Despite being 6-foot-2, Sheppard was an incredible defender with the Kentucky Wildcats while also being perhaps the best three-point shooter in the nation. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and an incredible 2.5 steals per game while shooting a staggering 52.1% from three. While the 2024 class was generally viewed as weak, Sheppard had solid hype coming out of college.
In NBA Summer League, he continued to dominate, elevating his game against pros. Sheppard averaged 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Entering the regular season, he was expected to be a major piece in Ime Udoka's system, whether it be off the bench or as a starter.
However, the 20-year-old has more or less disappointed in his first NBA season. Averaging 3.5 points on 31.1% shooting from the field and 27.3% from three, Sheppard is averaging just 11.6 minutes per game.
The issues with Sheppard's game early into his career are his size, lack of shot creation, and confidence. His height as a combo guard has limited him against bigger and better competition, but he also has yet to use his athleticism and skill to create for himself. Sheppard drew comparisons to Jalen Brunson regarding his size and skill in college.
A key factor for Sheppard's lack of creativity is confidence. Many times, he's passed up on opportunities to get a bucket, even in garbage time. It's tough to get an open shot at 6-foot-2, but he displayed high IQ and great ball handling in college and NBA Summer League. It has yet to translate to the regular season.
Udoka hasn't given Sheppard many opportunities, and it makes sense. The Rockets are in a position to make the playoffs, and as a result, are on a tight rotation. Houston doesn't have time to give Sheppard big minutes and wait for development. The team needs immediate impact.
With all of this being said, one season in the NBA means so little and doesn't define a career. There's still a good amount of upside regarding Sheppard, and while his rookie season may be tough to watch, he could absolutely make an impact next season. Take this stretch with a grain of salt.
