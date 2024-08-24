Inside The Rockets

Rockets PG Fred VanVleet Among Most Underrated Players

Fred VanVleet is one of the best players for the Houston Rockets, but he doesn't always get praised.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) dribbles past Utah Jazz forward Luka Samanic (19) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet is the highest-paid player on the team, but he doesn't always get recognized for being one of the better players in the organization.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed VanVleet as the most underrated player from the past five years.

"It's hard to know what to do with 2019-20, when VanVleet's Raptors were actually 2.3 points per 100 possessions worse with him on the floor. But the fact that his worst differential across the last four seasons was a plus-5.9 suggests we can write off that lone season, in which he registered the only negative number of his career, as an outlier," Hughes writes. "VanVleet got an All-Star nod in 2021-22, but he's produced roughly similar numbers in each of the five seasons we're studying. If there were an All Half-Decade team, the individual stats and team-focused figures say he'd have a legitimate case to be on it."

VanVleet, 30, averaged 17.4 points and a career-high 8.1 assists per game in his first season with the Rockets, and going into Year 2, he's expected to continue playing a key role in setting up his teammates for success.

If he can do just that, the Rockets could be making their first postseason appearance since the 2020 COVID bubble in Orlando.

Published
