Houston Rockets Pick Up 24-25 Team Option on Jae'Sean Tate
The Houston Rockets will pick up their 2024-25 team option on veteran forward Jae'Sean Tate, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on Saturday morning.
Tate has established himself as one of the Rockets' most productive players over the previous four seasons. He began his career with the franchise as an undrafted rookie following the 2020 NBA Draft.
The former Ohio State prospect has appeared in 244 games, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Although Tate has been a solid foundation for the Rockets, his minutes during the 2023-24 season slightly declined. He played in 65 games but averaged just 15.9 minutes.
An ongoing foot injury caused Tate to miss 51 games during the 2022-23 campaign. The injury made Tate's third year a nightmare, given that the 28-year-old forward only missed six games during his first two seasons.
In addition to Tate, the Rockets are bringing back Jeff Green and Jock Landale, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
A source told Inside the Rockets that backup point guard Aaron Holiday "will likely" depart after one season with the franchise. Holiday will be seeking a more significant role ahead of his seventh season, which would result in him departing Houston in free agency.
In 76 games played with the Rockets, Holiday averaged 6.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from behind the arc. He will be the only player who will depart the Rockets via free agency.
