Houston Rockets Plan to Keep the Same Starting Lineup
The Houston Rockets starting lineup was one of the most consistent in terms of minutes played together in the NBA last season. The Rockets starting lineup ranked third in that category even though Alperen Sengun missed the last month of the season.
The Rockets, particularly head coach Ime Udoka, have emphasized the importance of continuity. They have retained their starters and nearly the entire team from last season except Reggie Bullock. This level of cohesion is a new and positive development for the Rockets, and it is expected to help them get off to a fast start this season.
Udoka is a coach who believes in earning minutes based on merit rather than the name on your jersey. Rockets On SI asked Udoka if there was any chance of seeing a different starting lineup.
If you've listened to Udoka long enough, you know he is not a coach who will give away too much in interviews. However, even though he liked some of the lineups they put out on the court after Sengun's injury, he values the continuity that last season's starting lineup brought for most of the season.
Udoka did mention the Rockets depth, including Amen Thompson playing the power forward position and Jabari Smith playing a good amount of center to end the season. Smith and Thompson, particularly, provide the Rockets with the versatility Udoka likes in his lineups.
The Rockets intend to rest three veteran players and monitor the minutes of players returning from injury in each preseason game. The regular rotation may not be seen until the last two preseason games, so expect various lineups. As the regular season approaches, the lineup we see in the last two preseason games will likely be the one used to start the season.
The Rockets quest for a playoff berth begins Monday night in Utah.
