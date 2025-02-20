Houston Rockets Practice Report: The Rockets Prepare for the Timberwolves
The Houston Rockets have been off for the All-Star break as they prepare to try and finish off the season strong in the last 27 games. The Rockets went into the break with a 34-21 record and are currently fourth in the Western Conference.
The Rockets needed the All-Star break probably more than any other team. The Rockets were dealing with multiple injuries and players like Jalen Green who has been dealing with different ailments all season.
On Thursday, the Rockets were back on the court for the first time since their 105-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 13. A couple of pressing matters regarding the Rockets were the status of Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith and who would be in the starting lineup.
Along with Ime Udoka, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun spoke to the media after practice. Udoka stated that VanVleet was a game-time decision, but Smith would be ready to go for Friday's game agaisnt the Timberwolves.
Here, Rockets on SI asked Udoka if Smith would be on a minute's restriction and if he would be restricted during back-to-backs.
Next, Udoka talked about who would be in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Udoka said they have not decided since the Rockets may still be without VanVleet for the next game.
Smith was asked if he cares if he is in the starting lineup or not and here is how Smith responded.
“I’ve been out so long I am just ready play I don’t care if I start or what.”
From day one, Smith was on the team first; this is another example of him being a team player. Sengun also spoke to the media about how it feels to start with the team when it was struggling, and now the team is winning, and he is an All-Star.
“That’s one of the stories I did over here I got to earn my spot over here all the time and that’s what I did.”
The Rockets will be back in action Friday as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Toyota Center. Start time for this game is 8:30 p.m. CT as it was flexed to ESPN.
