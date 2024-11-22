Houston Rockets Prepare for Matchup with Portland Trail Blazers
The Houston Rockets are back in action Friday night as they host the Portland Trailblazers in the first of two straight contest against the Blazers. The Rockets are coming off an impressive win over the Indiana Pacers 130-113.
The Rockets have won six out of seven games, are currently No. 3 in the Western Conference at 11-5, and only a game out of first place. The Blazers are an improved team from a year ago, coming in at 6-9 in the season. Tonight will also be the Houston's second Emirates NBA Cup game as they look to go 2-0 in cup play.
During today's shoot around Rockets on SI was able to speak with Reed Sheppard and Holiday. Sheppard talked about his rookie season and also how getting ready for the shot before his teammates pass him the ball.
Sheppard had a solid game coming off the bench in the win against the Pacers. He finished with seven points and successfully made his only three-pointer of the game. He also mentioned that he is beginning to feel more comfortable on the court as the season progresses.
Aaron Holiday addressed the media, discussing how the Rockets have been increasing their pace and scoring more fast break points in recent games. He also emphasized the importance of staying prepared, even though his playing time may vary from game to game.
Every team needs a player like Holiday, who never complains and consistently performs whenever called upon. Now in his second season with the Rockets, Holiday has become the ideal veteran presence for the younger players on the team.
The Rockets host the Portland Trailblazers tonight as they go for their seventh win in the last eight games.
