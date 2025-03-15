Rockets Projected For Strong Finish
The Houston Rockets have one month left in the regular season, and the team is hot on the pursuit of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The Rockets are winners of five straight games and they are getting hot at the right time.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey praised the Rockets for their recent hot streak.
"Over the last month and change, the Houston Rockets seemed to figure out how to win without veteran point guard Fred VanVleet," Bailey writes.
"They lost the first four games of his extended absence that started in early February, but they went 8-4 in the last 12 he missed.
"And now that Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün and company have a little more confidence in being able to carry the team, FVV returned to the rotation for Wednesday's win over the Phoenix Suns.
"Plugging VanVleet's shooting and steady defense back into the young, dynamic core should help Houston close strong."
The Rockets have just 15 games left on the season, so every game is crucial towards the playoff push as the standings change each and every night.
The Rockets are back in action tonight when they take on the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside the Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
