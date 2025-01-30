Houston’s Winning Window Is Open Now
The Houston Rockets continue to prove that they are one of the top teams in the league. They hold the second seed in the Western Conference with just a week until the All-Star Break. The general belief surrounding the team near the start of the season was that they were a few seasons away from true contention for an NBA Championship. Houston's performance this season is showing the league that it isn't as far from contention as once thought.
The catalyst for Houston's drastic improvement started with the hiring of Head Coach Ime Udoka. The former Boston Celtics coach developed a high pedigree in his lone season by making the NBA Finals with his young team. Udoka brought a similar standard of success to Houston, helping the Rockets make a 19-game improvement and finish with a .500 record last season. They've taken another huge step this season, just nine wins away from tying their win total from last year. Udoka is a big part of that; he brought toughness and structure to a team desperate for those two elements.
The additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks also helped establish a new culture in the organization.
Brooks brought the toughness, making a reputation for himself as a pest while playing with the Memphis Grizzlies. His smothering defense and antics combined to make him a formidable opponent physically and mentally. He fits Udoka's philosophy like a glove, and he gives the rest of the team energy to play the same, in-your-face style of basketball that he does.
VanVleet brings structure to the team: on the court with his elite ball security, and off the court with his even demeanor. He has a positive attitude and encourages his younger teammates to take steps forward with their games. He helps organize the offense and slow things down when the young players are playing too hectic.
However, the young players on the team make the team formidable.
Alperen Sengun is the team's best and most established young player. He's recognized for his creative passing and finishing at the rim after post-up opportunities. The offense is best when it begins with an action by Sengun, whether with his back to the basket or in pick-and-roll opportunities. National media often recognizes Sengun for his contributions, and he might be the player on the Rockets that receives All-Star recognition for his efforts this season.
Sengun's draft classmate Jalen Green is another huge piece of the Rockets' success this season. Green has the highest scoring ceiling of any other player on the team. When he's rolling, he can score at every level. Green creates the most space for his jump shots, and he's improved his ability to get to the basket and finish at tough angles. He's learned how to contribute to winning even when his offense isn't as effective, which is a major development in his game.
Amen Thompson is a rising star in the league, and he's gotten more shine after a game-winning floater against the Celtics. He's likely the best pure athlete on the team and the most versatile. It's a common thought that all he's missing is a consistent jump shot and a better handle. Even without those elements, he still changes games with his defense and offensive intelligence.
Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. have both missed time this season, but they play large parts of the Rockets' overall success as well.
All the pieces have come together for the Rockets, and they now have a chance at making a run during this year's playoffs. They'll need to finish the season strong and prepare for the eventual postseason run to show the league they are a team that should be taken seriously.
