Rockets' Reed Sheppard Impressing Critics

Reed Sheppard doesn't play much for the Houston Rockets, but he is still making an impact.

Dec 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives to the net as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) pursues during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets rookie guard Reed Sheppard hasn't seen major minutes in the rotation in a few weeks, but he is still proving himself.

During this time on the bench, Sheppard played three games for the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

His stint down in RGV prompted Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes to bump up his grade on his midseason rookie report card. Instead of a "D+", he gave Sheppard a "C-."

"Those who bought the pre-draft hype on Reed Sheppard lost heart as the No. 3 pick spent the season glued to the Houston Rockets' bench. On Jan. 7, that same group of Sheppard supporters pointed at their screens in true Rick-Dalton-meme form," Hughes writes.

"Who cares if it was a G League game? Sheppard lit it up for 49 points on 8-of-19 shooting from deep. That was the guy Sheppard's believers expected to see in Houston."

Sheppard was the No. 3 overall pick, and there is always an expectation for players taken that high to be impact players right away. However, this is a unique situation. The Rockets are contenders and there is not a path currently for Sheppard to see those top minutes that players like No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr or No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle are seeing.

"Players taken as high as Sheppard was in the 2024 draft don't tend to spend much time in the G League, but the Rockets' rotation is deep enough to justify the demotion. Sheppard has played fewer than five total minutes in the NBA since the calendar flipped to 2025 and is averaging just 3.3 points per game on the year, but he's putting up over 30 points a night on scorching outside shooting for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers," Hughes writes.

"That level of production at least suggests Sheppard is more the victim of a roster crunch than a disappointing pick. We're bumping up the Rockets' rookie grade from the D-plus we gave them last time around."

Sheppard and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow afternoon as they take on the Detroit Pistons at 1 p.m. CT.

