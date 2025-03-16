Rockets' Reed Sheppard Named Jazz Trade Target
The Houston Rockets drafted Reed Sheppard as the No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft hoping he would be the answer to the team's woes at the 3-point line.
The Rockets have had a deep rotation without Sheppard, which has led to seldom playing time for the rookie before fracturing his thumb earlier this month.
That's part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed Sheppard as a potential trade target for the Utah Jazz.
"The Jazz are rebuilding and may prioritize the draft in 2025 and 2026 to get their next franchise-level players. That could open the door to a Markkanen trade, which may be the best way for Utah to add prospects like Sheppard and draft picks. If the Houston Rockets land a player like Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns may prefer Markkanen to Sheppard, opening the door for Utah," Pincus writes.
Rebuilding teams like the Jazz should look to target Sheppard as a low-risk, high-reward prospect who could thrive in a different situation.
Sheppard will be on the sidelines, but the Rockets will be back on the court trying to win their seventh game in a row as they welcome the struggling Philadelphia 76ers to the Toyota Center for their annual visit. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.