Rockets' Reed Sheppard Off to Smooth Start

Reed Sheppard is off to a good start for the Houston Rockets.

Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets haven't seen much from No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard quite yet, but he has flashed some positivity and potential.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes gave a grade for each team's rookies through the first month of the season, and Sheppard and the Rockets received a "B."

"Sheppard is eighth on the Rockets in minutes per game and looks nowhere close to cracking the starting lineup," Hughes writes. That said, he's hitting 37.5 percent of his threes and had a stretch of four straight games with a steal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15. His defensive activity even included a three-block game (in only 19 minutes) in a blowout win over the Bulls on Nov. 17. Even if the stats haven't popped, it still feels like Sheppard's underwhelming start owes mostly to overblown expectations and a lack of opportunity. He can't help it that the Rockets already have an entire rotation's worth of young players who need minutes. Patience will be key. Sheppard tore it up in Summer League and can still deliver on his pre-draft promise once he gets a shot at real playing time. This is no time to lose faith."

Sheppard's opportunity will come, but for the time being, he is going through the motions at his own speed, and given the Rockets' current setup, he has that luxury.

There is no rush for Sheppard to break out. He will get there eventually, it will just take some time.

