Rockets Remain Potential Trade Spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Houston Rockets are set to face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks this evening, but it may be one of their final battles with the two on opposite sides.
NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Antetokounmpo could be a trade target for the Rockets in the future.
"Similar whispers have begun to percolate among rival teams monitoring a potential down-the-road Houston pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo," Stein writes.
Antetokounmpo, who turns 30 next month, is viewed as a potential trade target given the Bucks' 4-9 start and gradual decline since the team lost in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. If Milwaukee doesn't turn things around soon, these trade rumors will continue to heat up.
However, the Bucks don't have any plans to shop Antetokounmpo.
"Milwaukee is not expected to even entertain the thought of dealing Antetokounmpo unless the player himself pushes for it," Stein writes. "But the Bucks are 4-9 entering Sunday's play and a patient approach from the Rockets — provided they stick with it — could certainly set them up to be a credible future Antetokounmpo suitor in the event there is no turnaround to Milwaukee's campaign."
The Rockets are set to tip off against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks tonight at 7 p.m. CT inside the Fiserv Forum.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.