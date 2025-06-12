Rockets Reportedly Could Trade For Superstar Before Draft
The Houston Rockets are firmly in the mix as a team that could land Kevin Durant this summer as the Superstar looks to relocate yet again. This summer will mark Durant's fifth new team of his career, after a three year tour with the Phoenix Suns.
After a 52-30 campaign in 2024-25, the Houston Rockets seem eager to add a star-level talent to this budding young core in hopes of being true contenders next season.
Durant is one of the few superstars that is without question on the market, with how the Rockets are positioned they can make a trade for the Suns star without leveraging much of its future due to an influx of draft assets and pieces you can part from.
"There is traction around trade scenarios for Kevin Durant and there are some teams that are motivated to get this deal done sooner rather than later. This could be something that lingers, closer to the NBA draft, could you get it done a day or two before June 25 draft, potentially. But there is some motivation on some sides [to get it done sooner] the focus of the Suns conversations as of the last 24 hours has been around the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and the New York Knicks," ESPN Insider Shams Charania said on Sportscenter Thursday.
With the NBA Draft looming, it marks the start of the offseason transactional window in the NBA. It would make sense for this deal to come down at that juncture to gives teams a complete view at the summer ahead.