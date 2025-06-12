Inside The Rockets

Rockets Reportedly Could Trade For Superstar Before Draft

The Houston Rockets could nab a superstar via trade in the days prior to the NBA Draft, according to a report.

Rylan Stiles

Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after fouling a Houston Rockets player in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after fouling a Houston Rockets player in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are firmly in the mix as a team that could land Kevin Durant this summer as the Superstar looks to relocate yet again. This summer will mark Durant's fifth new team of his career, after a three year tour with the Phoenix Suns.

After a 52-30 campaign in 2024-25, the Houston Rockets seem eager to add a star-level talent to this budding young core in hopes of being true contenders next season.

Durant is one of the few superstars that is without question on the market, with how the Rockets are positioned they can make a trade for the Suns star without leveraging much of its future due to an influx of draft assets and pieces you can part from.

"There is traction around trade scenarios for Kevin Durant and there are some teams that are motivated to get this deal done sooner rather than later. This could be something that lingers, closer to the NBA draft, could you get it done a day or two before June 25 draft, potentially. But there is some motivation on some sides [to get it done sooner] the focus of the Suns conversations as of the last 24 hours has been around the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and the New York Knicks," ESPN Insider Shams Charania said on Sportscenter Thursday.

With the NBA Draft looming, it marks the start of the offseason transactional window in the NBA. It would make sense for this deal to come down at that juncture to gives teams a complete view at the summer ahead.

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News