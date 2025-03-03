Rockets Reportedly Eyeing Kevin Durant and Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have a major dilemma hanging over their heads for the rest of the season, as reports are coming out that have destroyed the locker room's reputation over the last month. The Suns, who had a rough NBA trade deadline, could be looking to start from scratch this offseason.
Phoenix was in talks of moving star forward Kevin Durant before the trade deadline, but after a deal did not get done, it's now reported that the Suns are expected to find a trade partner for the future Hall-of-Famer, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It comes after the team went with the blindsiding move to try and trade Durant.
The Suns are 28-33, sitting outside of the Play-In Tournament, and the year could get a whole lot worse with reports of head coach Mike Budeholzer having told star guard Devin Booker to "tone it down vocally," according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, which shocked the All-NBA talent.
With both superstars in sticky situations at the moment, plus Phoenix's struggles, the two could be on their way out this summer in trades, as the Suns have the opportunity to start from scratch and get back a haul for the future. The prime candidate for either of the two stars is the Houston Rockets.
According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Rockets are reportedly eyeing Booker and Durant as potential trade targets this offseason. Durant has already been on Houston's radar for nearly a year, but Booker is also a name to watch as Phoenix's future looks bleaker than ever.
"We know that the Houston's of the world have been looking at Devin Booker and KD," Amick said. "So they're certainly going to have a market and we'll see what ends up happening with him this summer. But really bad across the board."
The Rockets are an up-and-coming playoff team with a developing core, but they also have assets to spare in order to make that win-now trade or signing that pushes them over the top sooner than later. If Houston wants to make that move, look no further than Durant or Booker, who are prime trade targets this summer if the Suns don't muster up a deep postseason run.
