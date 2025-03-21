Inside The Rockets

Rockets Respond to 'Inexperience' Claims

The Houston Rockets may not be the most experienced team, but they aren't concerned about that.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 19, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots a three point basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots a three point basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are coming into the latter stretch of the season poised to make a run in the playoffs.

The Rockets are in the thick of things with six other Western Conference teams smushed in between the 2-8 seeds. The one thing that stands out like a sore thumb for the Rockets is their inexperience considering the team hasn't been to the playoffs since 2020.

Most players in the Rockets core weren't even in the league the last time Houston was in the playoffs, so they are subject to a little criticism. Tari Eason had a response to claims that the Rockets weren't very experienced.

“Everybody has something to say. Everybody is going to say anything," Eason said. "All I know is that me and my guys, regardless of the experience, are going to go out there ready and be ready to compete.”

If Houston's main issue is inexperience, that's a better problem to have than an inability to defend or shoot.

While the main core of the team hasn't been to the playoffs, Dillon Brooks has seen a postseason before with the Memphis Grizzlies, Steven Adams has been to the playoffs many times before, and Fred VanVleet has even won a championship. The Rockets need to rely on these vets to help them navigate the noise as they try to not just make the playoffs, but win while they are there.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News