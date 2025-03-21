Rockets Respond to 'Inexperience' Claims
The Houston Rockets are coming into the latter stretch of the season poised to make a run in the playoffs.
The Rockets are in the thick of things with six other Western Conference teams smushed in between the 2-8 seeds. The one thing that stands out like a sore thumb for the Rockets is their inexperience considering the team hasn't been to the playoffs since 2020.
Most players in the Rockets core weren't even in the league the last time Houston was in the playoffs, so they are subject to a little criticism. Tari Eason had a response to claims that the Rockets weren't very experienced.
“Everybody has something to say. Everybody is going to say anything," Eason said. "All I know is that me and my guys, regardless of the experience, are going to go out there ready and be ready to compete.”
If Houston's main issue is inexperience, that's a better problem to have than an inability to defend or shoot.
While the main core of the team hasn't been to the playoffs, Dillon Brooks has seen a postseason before with the Memphis Grizzlies, Steven Adams has been to the playoffs many times before, and Fred VanVleet has even won a championship. The Rockets need to rely on these vets to help them navigate the noise as they try to not just make the playoffs, but win while they are there.
